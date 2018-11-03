हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap confirms divorce with Aishwarya Rai, says he felt stifled

Tej Pratap asserted to the report saying it is better to part ways than to live a constrained and stifled life, as reported by news agency ANI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday confirmed reports of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai, in less than 6 months after tying the knot.

Tej Pratap asserted to the report saying it is better to part ways than to live a constrained and stifled life, as reported by news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap said, "It is true that I have filed a petition. Ghut-ghut ke jeene se toh koi fayeda hai nahi (There is no point in living a stifled life)."

The son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former chief minister Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap had married senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai in a grand ceremony in Patna on May 12 this year.

The former Bihar health minister had filed for divorce in a Patna court on Friday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, his lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said, "They couldn't get along. An application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. I can't say anything else at this moment."

The sudden development comes months after reports said that Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, might contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket from Chhapra in Bihar.

Even before an official confirmation about the same, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) had taken a dig at the RJD, saying workers in the party were there merely to play drums and party tickets for elections would be given only to members of Lalu’s family.

Aishwarya Rai was also in the news when a poster of the foundation day of the RJD had carried her pictures, triggering speculations of her making a debut in politics. Despite Tej Pratap claiming that his wife would not join politics, the posters featuring her were installed by an RJD worker, Wasim Akram, ahead of the foundation day of the party.

From Mehendi ceremony to the lavish wedding, several photographs and videos of the high-profile wedding had gone viral on social media in May. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was also granted parole to attend the wedding ceremony in Patna.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap’s brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had thanked people for coming in huge numbers to bless the couple. He had shared photographs showing huge crowd trying to click photographs of the couple.

Tejashwi had thanked people for showering blessings on the couple, attributing the huge turnout to the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He had tweeted, “Had we expected that lakhs of people would come to shower their blessings on the couple in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, we would have organised the wedding at a bigger venue like Gandhi Maidan. Forgive us for whatever trouble you faced. Thank you again.”

Tej Pratap, Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Aishwarya Rai divorce

