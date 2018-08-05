हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap gives back to haters in latest tweet, here's what he has to say

Sitting on a huge rock, Tej Pratap is seen appearing like Lord Shiva, wearing a saffron vest, a tiger print drape and carrying a trident.

Twitter/@TejYadav

Patna: From dressing up like Lord Shiva to leading a cycle rally to protest against the petrol and diesel price hike, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has hogged the limelight in the past few days like no other politico.

The former Bihar health minister, in his latest tweet, said that he could be religious but at the same time he is secular and not a fanatic. He said, "I'm religious, not fanatic. My policies are secular, my vision is righteous. My religion teaches me compassion, not hatred. Every person is equal to me because I am not humanist. Understanding the level of my devotion is not a matter of patronage of contractors who do politics of religion! Long live Shri Krishna!"

This, however, isn't the first time, the 29-year-old RJD leader has appeared dressing up like Lord Shiva. Last week, he was seen offered prayers at a Shiva Temple in Patna ahead of his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar.

Tej Pratap, who got married earlier this year, was even depicted as Lord Shiva ahead of his wedding in the poster which was put up outside the residence of the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad yadav. While his wife Aishwarya Rai was featured as Parvati in the same, the controversial poster congratulating the young RJD leader and his better half on their wedding sparked a massive row online.

This isn't all! Tej Pratap, in June, took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of the upcoming film titled 'Rudra'. The RJD leader is, meanwhile, gearing up for the release of his debut film where he will be seen in 'Rudra - The Avatar'.

Tej Pratap YadavLalu Prasad YadavBihar

