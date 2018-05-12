Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai wedding: Here's what's on the menu

PATNA: Over twenty thousand people are expected to gather at the Veterinary Ground in Patna where Tej Pratap Yadav and his fiance Aishwarya Rai will be tying the knot on Saturday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav will be getting married to senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai.

Grand preparations are underway for the wedding. Over 100 cooks are working to prepare the meal for the function on Saturday. The menu has an authentic traditional feel to it. The dishes to be offered to the guests includes Gulab Jamun, Bundi Malai, Imarti, Kadhai Paneer, Vegetable Kofta, Parwal, Dum aloo, Kashmiri Dal, Vegetable biryani, Meetha Dahi Vada, Naan, Missi Roti, Punjabi Kulcha, Punjabi Chhole, Puri, Pulao, Litti Chokha among even more mouthwatering dishes.

The guest list for the grand celebration is also special. Invitations have been extended to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Praful Patel Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav had on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be present for the ceremony. "How can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)," he had said. Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

The bungalows of the two RJD leaders are barely a few hundred metres apart. Both the bungalows have been decorated with flowers, green chillies and lemons have also been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.