Tej Pratap Yadav ties the knot with Aishwarya Rai

New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav has tied the knot with RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav's daughter Aishwarya Rai on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony of Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav took place at the sprawling Bihar Veterinary College ground in Patna in the presence of several leaders from the opposition parties and dignitaries

Ahead of their wedding, a controversial poster congratulating Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai on their wedding had sparked a massive row online. What many have taken objection to is that in the poster - put up outside the residence of the RJD chief - Tej Pratap and Aishwarya have been depicted as Lord Shiva and Parvati.

However, this wasn't the first time political leaders were depicted as gods on posters put up on Indian streets. Congress President Rahul Gandhi's picture has been repeatedly put up as Lord Rama in Uttar Pradesh while supporters of Yogi Adityanath too have shown him as God in the past.

In Bihar in particular, people at large generally tend to have strong political affiliations but portraying the RJD scion as Lord Shiva - many feel - is sycophancy taken to an extreme level.