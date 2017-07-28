Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Boss', says he should have shown guts and sacked him

New Delhi: Calling him 'Boss', former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he should have shown guts and sacked him rather than joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lashing out at Kumar in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has betrayed people of Bihar. "He fought alone in 1995 and got seven seats. In 2014, he was reduced to two seats. Where was his image then? The mandate of 2015 was for five years and it was against the BJP," Yadav slammed Nitish.

Venting out his anger on Kumar, Tejashwi said, "He never discussed with me about my resignation. I was taking legal opinion and I told him about that. I am 22-years-old but I am never afraid. Nitish, on the other hand, went with Bharatiya Janata Party."

Earlier on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar ended his two-year-old alliance with the RJD and Congress after Lalu Yadav said his son Tejashwi would not resign following an FIR filed by Central Bureau of Investigation.

On the other hand, Kumar who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister yesterday will prove his majority in the state assembly today. It will be a special session where the new Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance will prove their political mettle.