close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Boss', says he should have shown guts and sacked him

"I am 22-years-old but I am never afraid. Nitish, on the other hand, went with Bharatiya Janata Party,"Yadav slammed Bihar CM. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:47
Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar &#039;Boss&#039;, says he should have shown guts and sacked him
File photo

New Delhi: Calling him 'Boss', former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he should have shown guts and sacked him rather than joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Lashing out at Kumar in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has betrayed people of Bihar. "He fought alone in 1995 and got seven seats. In 2014, he was reduced to two seats. Where was his image then? The mandate of 2015 was for five years and it was against the BJP," Yadav slammed Nitish. 

Venting out his anger on Kumar, Tejashwi said, "He never discussed with me about my resignation. I was taking legal opinion and I told him about that. I am 22-years-old but I am never afraid. Nitish, on the other hand, went with Bharatiya Janata Party."

Earlier on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar ended his two-year-old alliance with the RJD and Congress after Lalu Yadav said his son Tejashwi would not resign following an FIR filed by Central Bureau of Investigation. 

On the other hand, Kumar who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister yesterday will prove his majority in the state assembly today. It will be a special session where the new Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance will prove their political mettle. 

TAGS

Nitish KumarRJDBJPTejashwi YadavJD(U)Lalu Prasad Yadav

From Zee News

World

'Big hunt' for Russian hackers, but no obvious el...

Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would&#039;ve changed: Woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj
India

Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would've changed: Woman...

More embarrassment for Congress in Gujarat, two party MLAs submit resignation
Gujarat

More embarrassment for Congress in Gujarat, two party MLAs...

India

Bhim Army claims Chandrashekhar attacked inside jail, seeks...

OdishaIndia

Lack of adequate staff hit the drive against housing scam

Apt description of APJ Abdul Kalam by Naidu - &#039;Anything is possible with just attitude and karma&#039;
India

Apt description of APJ Abdul Kalam by Naidu - 'Anythin...

World

Toll in Venezuela protests reach 107

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million monthly active users
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million mo...

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump
World

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

DNA Edit | Flood, Apathy, Fury: ‘Disaster Management’ just a term?

Understaffed, overburdened ASI has a lot on its platter

Nitish Kumar back in NDA: Opposition can kiss their 2019 dreams goodbye

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now