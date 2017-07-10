Tejashwi Yadav won't resign as Deputy CM, clears RJD after party meet; Nitish Kumar disappointed

close
 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will not step down from his post, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) cleared after party meet on Monday. According to the reports of ANI, majority of MLAs in the meeting came out in support of Tejashwi saying,"Why will he resign"?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 12:46
Tejashwi Yadav won&#039;t resign as Deputy CM, clears RJD after party meet; Nitish Kumar disappointed

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will not step down from his post, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) cleared after party meet on Monday. According to the reports of ANI, majority of MLAs in the meeting came out in support of Tejashwi saying,"Why will he resign"?

"There is no need for Tejashwi Yadav to resign. He is the next CM of Bihar. CBI raids have been conducted to demoralise Lalu Yadav... manner in which freedom fighters gave a call of Quit Indian to Britishers, similarly we are also giving a call to PM Modi to quit India", India Today quoted Arun Yadav as saying. 

Another RJD MLA Lalit Yadav urged CM Nitish Kumar to not sack Tejashwi and wait till the deputy CM is chargesheeted.  "Why is Uma Bharti continuing in PM Modi's cabinet despite being chargesheeted in the Ayodhya case. We want Nitish Kumar not to sack Tejashwi Yadav," India Today quoted Yadav. 

On the other hand, it has been reported that the announcement by RJD has disappointed Bihar CM, who has not commented on the CBI raids on Lalu Prasad and his family yet. 

