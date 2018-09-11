हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

Telangana: 45 killed, 20 injured in bus accident in Kondagattu

At least 45 people died while more than 20 others got injured as a bus met with an accident near Kondagattu in Telangana. The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

At least 45 people, including 20 women and seven children, died while more than 20 others got injured as a bus met with an accident near Kondagattu in Telangana. The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The bus, operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), reportedly fell into a valley near Kondagattu in Jagtial district.

The bus, carrying more than 60 passengers, met with the accident when the driver reportedly lost control at a speed breaker.

 

As per the report, the bus was carrying pilgrims who were returning after a visit to a famous temple in Jagtial.

The accident was caused reportedly because of brake failure in the bus. The toll could go up as the condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical, said authorities.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a statement on the incident, directing officials to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured. He announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each for the families of the dead.

With agency inputs

