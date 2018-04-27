Telangana board TS SSC Class 10 exam 2018 results: Websites to check results are Bsetelangana.org, manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in

HYDERABAD: Over 5.33 lakh class 10 students in Telangana will know their results which will be declared at around 7 pm today (April 27, 2018). The candidates of Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) examination will know their TS SSC class 10 Annual Examination Results 2018 at the official website Bsetelangana.org. The examination is conducted by Directorate of Government Examinations, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana. The Telangana Board SSC Class 10 Annual Examination Results 2018 will also declare the name of the toppers.

Candidates can also check their results at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com. A total of 5,33,701 students took the board exam across Telangana.

Here's how to check TS SSC Class 10 Results 2018:

1. Visit the following sites: Bsetelangana.org or results.cgg.gov.in or examresults.net or manabadi.com. Or click hereresults.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com.

2. Now click on SSC(10th Class) March-2018 Results

3. Enter your board roll number and date of birth

4. Click on submit

5. After submission of relevant details, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also get their TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 - Telangana SSC Results 2018 via SMS

SMS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The students are adviced to download their results and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The TS SSC Class 10 exams 2018 were held from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The duration of the exams were three hours - from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy in order to check their results.

Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.