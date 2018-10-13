हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana: Over 2.73 crore voters in 2nd SSR of electoral rolls

The total number of voters in Telangana as per the second Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2018 as qualifying date is 2,73,18,603.

Telangana: Over 2.73 crore voters in 2nd SSR of electoral rolls
Representational Image

HYDERABAD: The total number of voters in Telangana as per the second Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2018 as qualifying date is 2,73,18,603.

There has been a net increase of 11,81,827 voters over the draft electoral roll published on September 10 under the second SSR, a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said

The final publication of electoral rolls was carried out Friday, it said.

The number of male voters is 1,37,87,920 and female voters, 1,35,28,020, it said.

A total of 2,663 are third gender voters.

As part of measures to ensure a free and fair poll, a meeting was held here Saturday to check misuse of liquor and cash, besides others, in the run-up to the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.

A discussion was also held on the expectations from excise department.

"What would be the restrictions in place during the election period, how to monitor...Were discussed. Misuse of cash, muscle power, liquor... All these are prohibited for free and fair elections. There are strict instructions for the Commission," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar told reporters.

He said instructions have been issued to hold coordination meetings with officials of neighbouring states, including Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as part of steps to ensure there was no misuse of liquor and others

He also said instructions have been issued to keep a watch on narcotics.

Meanwhile,Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy met election officials and requested that he be provided security by Central security personnel, as he did not have confidence in the state security forces. 

Tags:
TelanganaHyderabadVoting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close