Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South Asia: Sushma Swaraj at BRICS ministerial meet

New York: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that countries who use religion to sponsor terrorism must be condemned.

Speaking at BRICS ministerial meeting, she said, "We must step up our combined efforts for reforms in IMF and of the UN Security Council," adding, "The action and rhetoric of North Korea has been a source of growing global concern."

Slamming those countries who encourage terror safe havens, the EAM said, "The horror of terrorism continues to haunt global peace and security. Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South Asia. They continue to find support and shelter in countries which use terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

"We must condemn efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries. There is need for collective efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement," she further said.

Swaraj also called for early conclusion of the CCIT while urging all the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to condemn efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terrorism against other countries.

The Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) was proposed by India in 1996 to enhance prosecution and extradition of terrorists.

Swaraj also suggested an alliance between International Solar Alliance and New Development Bank.

She emphasised, "PM Narendra Modi has suggested an alliance between International Solar Alliance and New Development Bank. I hope we can work together to give this ambitious agenda practical shape in coming months."

