Terrorists attack Army convoy in J&K's Qazigund, gun battle currently underway

Terrorists attacked an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund before at least three of them took cover in a building. The Indian Army is currently engaged in a gun battle with them.

Heavy firing between security personnel and terrorists broke out immediately after an Army convoy was attacked on Monday. According to reports, three terrorists took cover in a nearby building and soldiers have undertaken an operation to flush them out.

Last Thursday, five terrorists had been shot dead in separate incidents. While four terrorists were killed in the Budgam district, one was neutralized by the security personnel in Baramulla's Sopore.

In a separate incident, terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp of 182 battalion in Pulwama's Tahab.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)