Terrorists target BJP leader Anwar Khan in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: BJP leader Anwar Khan was targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but the politician escaped unhurt. Security forces have been engaged in a fierce gunbattle with the terrorists who have reportedly taken refuge in a building in Khanmoh area in Pulwama district.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday when a group of at least two terrorists fired on Anwar Khan's security cover. Local media reports suggest that at least one bodyguard received bullet wounds but that the BJP leader himself was whisked away to safety and without any injuries. It is also reported that the terrorists tried to snatch a gun from a security personnel but retreated after being fired upon.

The area around a building in Khanmoh area has been cordoned off and a gunbattle is underway.