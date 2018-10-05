हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Conference

Terrorists target National Conference workers, kill two

Terrorists on Friday targeted workers of the National Conference Party in Srinagar, killing two and injuring several others.

While the exact reason for the attack is not known, the terrorists met with return fire from security personnel. "Two people have been killed. They had some political background. We are ascertaining more details," said Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Srinagar.

This is not the first time that terrorists have targeted National Conference. In July, gunmen attacked a police post just outside the residence of party leader Gh Muhadin and killed two police personnel.

(This is a breaking news report and will be updated with more details)

