The burning train: Udyan Abha Toofan express catches fire, alert driver saves lives

A major train tragedy was averted in Jharkhand on Monday because of an alert driver of Udyan Abha Toofan express. The incident occurred near Kumardhubi station. Soon after the train proceeded from the station, passengers in the train realised that something was burning.

As soon as the smell of the smoke reached the driver of the train, he stopped it to check where the smoke was coming from.

The driver then discovered that the smoke was coming from the parcel bogie, which was at the end of the train. Acting swiftly, the driver, along with others, disconnected the parcel bogie from the train.

Some passengers in the bogie next to the parcel wagon jumped out of the train to escape any damage due to the fire.

Fire tenders reached the spot only after an hour, following which the fire was doused. Train services on the route were disrupted because of the incident.

Reports said that the train was taken back to Mugma in Jharkhand after the incident. The driver and other staff of the train have reportedly been given cash reward for their alertness.