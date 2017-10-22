The Chhath puja song is back, will make you homesick again

Last year it was legendary singer Sharda Sinha with ‘Pahile Pahel Chhathi Maiya’ and this time it’s popular folk singer Bharat Sharma ‘Vyas’ and Bollywood’s Alka Yagnik reviving the magic of Chhath puja on YouTube.

After the popularity of their Chhath video in 2016, Champaran Talkies-NeoBihar-JaiOm Productions have come with another video, which is effectively a sequel to the previous season. The short musical video stars Kranti Prakash Jha, the actor who was seen playing the ‘helicopter’ shot in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kristine Zedek in lead roles. In the video series, the actors play a couple in love marriage. While Kranti plays a migrant from Bihar, Kristine plays a Punjabi girl. The video has been directed by Nitin Neera Chandra.

In last year’s video, Ruchika (Kristine) had volunteered to helm Chhath puja after Kranti’s mother told him on telephone that no one was doing the puja at their home that year and hence the tradition would end.

In this year’s video, Ruchika is 8-month pregnant and her doctor has advised her against doing Chhath puja. But she is still willing to helm the puja so that the tradition doesn’t end, but Kranti puts an end to the discussion saying they never go against the doctor’s advice. But then he springs a surprise, by doing the puja himself.

The message of the video is the same as last year – “Ghar ke parampara khatam na hoyi”.