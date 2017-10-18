The numbers Ayodhya needs to enter Guinness World Records

New Delhi: Ayodhya will look to enter Guinness World Records on Wednesday evening when over 2000 school and college children will light close to 2 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) on the eve of Diwali.

According to reports, the diyas began being placed a day earlier and each child will light about 40 with the first being lit by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Here are the main requirements for entering into the record books:



* The diyas should remain lit for at least five minutes.

* A 10 per cent margin as been given by Guiness officials.

* This means at least 154,000 diyas should remain lit for the duration mentioned.

* The current record is held by Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda which had lit 1,50,009 diyas on September 23 of last year.

A number of dignitaries are expected to be present for the Ayodhya Divya Deep Utsav - including CM Adityanath and governor Ram Naik. The celebrations will take place on a three-kilometre stretch of the Saryu Ghat, Ram Ki Pauri Ghat and Ram Katha Park.