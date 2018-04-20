There is hope: Rahul Gandhi tweets on Judge BH Loya death case

NEW DELHI: Amid intense politics over the death of Judge BH Loya, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that there is still hope as millions of "Indians can see the truth" relating to his death. Rahul's reaction came a day after the late special CBI Judge BH Loya's family said that "there is no hope left".

The family had said this after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya.

The apex court said that there is no reason to disbelieve the Judicial Officers in the Judge Loya death case and ruled that investigation reveals that he died of natural causes.

The top court of the country also said that frivolous and motivated petitions should be discouraged.

The late special CBI judge was presiding over the trial in a case related to the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in an alleged staged shootout in November 2005 near Gandhinagar in which the now BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. Amit Shah was later discharged from the case.

"'There is no hope left, everything is managed', says Judge Loya's family. I want to tell them, there is hope. There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth. India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Gandhi scion had on Thursday said the truth will finally catch up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief.

"Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday wrote a blog on Judge BH Loya's death and the controversy related to him.

In the strongly-worded blog, Jaitley, who is also a renowned Supreme Court lawyer, called the judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya death case an instance "that almost created a judicial mutiny".

The Union Minister posted the blog on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, several hours after the Supreme Court of India rejected a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya.