There is no hatred here: Rahul Gandhi shares his experience from Kailash Mansarovar yatra

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra shared pictures from his visit on Twitter on Wednesday. Sharing his experience from the pilgrimage, he said that there is no hatred there.

"The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He added that a man goes to Kailash when it calls him.

Rahul is scheduled to complete his journey in 12 days. He left for the yatra on August 31. Before leaving, he had posted a tweet in Sanskrit.

Rahul's pilgrimage came under an attack after a waiter at a restaurant where he took a halt claimed that he ate a chicken dish. However, the Voodoo restaurant on Tuesday gave a statement to clear the air.

The Vootoo restaurant said: "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu."

Quoting the news report where a waiter claimed that Rahul ordered chicken kurkure, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that it has become Congress and its party chief's character to hurt Hindu sentiments and beliefs. "Rahul Gandhi ate non-veg during Kailash Mansarovar yatra, tells restaurant waiter," Malviya tweeted.

Rahul reportedly flew in an economy flight of IndiGo to reach Kathmandu on August 31. After having a meal at the restaurant, he even obliged people there for photographs. He later boarded a flight for Lhasa on the way to Kailash Mansarovar. He has also reportedly requested to visit Pashupatinath temple upon his return.

Rahul left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to seek blessings of Lord Shiva for "prosperity and success of the country and its people". He had in April expressed his wish to undertake the yatra after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for campaigning in assembly polls.