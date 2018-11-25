There should be no talks of Ram temple on disputed land: Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow: Former minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that the Ram temple could be constructed across the Sarayu river as the Uttar Pradesh government has a lot of lands. He added that there should be no talks of the temple on a disputed land.

"The case is in the SC, we should either wait for orders or find consensus. Govt has a lot of lands, it (Ram temple) could be constructed across the Sarayu river. There should be no talks of the temple on a disputed land," Shivpal Yadav said.

Ayodhya was turned into a virtual fortress with RSS-affiliated right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad's massive 'Dharma Sabha' which was held at Bade Bhakt Mal Ki Baghia to push for a grand Ram Temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

Last month, Shivpal Yadav's newly-launched political front was registered with the Election Commission as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP).

Following the registration, Shivpal, who is the younger brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, will now be able to contest the upcoming general elections in 2019 independently.