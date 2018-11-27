There was no pressure or intervention from Centre in dissolution of assembly: J&K Raj Bhawan

Srinagar: Clearing the air, the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan on Tuesday said that there was no pressure or intervention from the Centre over the abrubt dissolution of the state assembly.

It blamed the media of misinterpreting Governor Satya Pal Malik's statement and putting them out of context to convey that there was a pressure from the Centre.

Malik abruptly dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the night of November 21 after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of arch-rival National Conference and the Congress. Mehbooba claimed the support of 57 MLAs in the 87-member Assembly.

This was followed by another bid from the People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The BJP had 25 MLAs while the strength of the People's Conference was 2.