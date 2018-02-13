These are the 3 richest and 3 poorest Chief Ministers of India

NEW DELHI: Out of 31 Chief Ministers in India, as many as 25 are crorepatis. Two of these even have assets to the tune of over Rs 100 crore. The richest CM is Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu who has declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore while Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has assets valued at over Rs 129 crore. The third richest CM is Punjab chief Amarinder Singh with declared assets worth over Rs 48 crore, according to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

Among the 'poorest' are Tripura CM Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 26 lakh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee having assets to the tune of Rs 30 lakh and Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with assets worth Rs 55 lakh.

The average assets of CMs are worth Rs 16.18 crore. The incomes of the CMs were analysed by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) through the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation.

Of the 31 CMs, 8 or 26 per cent have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation etc.

The ADR reports also notes the skewed gender ratio of those heading the state. Out of 31 CMs, only 3 are women - Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The youngest CMs are Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu aged 35, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadvavis aged 44 and Uttar Pradesh CM aged 45. The oldest ones include 74-year-old Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, 72-year-old Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and 71-year-old Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla.

In terms of educational qualification, 3 CMs are 12th pass, 12 are graduate, 10 CMs are graduate professionals, 5 are post graduates and just 1 CM holds a doctorate degree.