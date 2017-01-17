This is what Rahul Gandhi tweeted after BJP told EC to freeze Congress' poll symbol

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded that the Election Commission freeze the election symbol of Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told the BJP “not to be scared”.

The BJP alleged that the Congress vice-president violated the model code of conduct by linking his party symbol "hand" with various religious figures.

"The grand old party Congress' grand new leader has tried to give communal colour to the elections by his statement in which he co-related the Congress' 'hand' with various religious figures. This is a clear cut case of corrupt practice. There should be action against both Congress and its leader," Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters after filing a complaint with Election Commission.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: “Dear BJP, daro mat (don't be scared)”.

Here is what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Dear BJP, डरो मत https://t.co/86DEihprtr — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 17, 2017

At Congress' 'Jan Vedna Sammelan' earlier this month, Gandhi had made comments co-relating his party's symbol 'hand' with religious gods, violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, model code of conduct and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the BJP wrote in its complaint.