This man predicted Ram Nath Kovind would be BJP's presidential candidate

New Delhi: Amidst the buzz surrounding the race for the 2017 Indian presidential elections, a self-proclaimed quizzer called Nitiksh Srivastava, who had accurately predicted Ram Nath Kovind, as the BJP's presidential candidate.

On Monday, after the BJP's national chief Amit Shah announced Kovind as its presidential nominee, Srivastava's Twitter news feed went into overdrive, as his prophecy came true.

A mediaperson on June 15 made a poll on Twitter in which she asked "who will be BJP's presidential candidate".

In this poll, there was no option given, but there was no name of Kovind but Lalit Mishra wrote in reply, "I think Bihar governor Ramnath Kovind may prove to be a dark horse".

After yesterday's announcement, Mishra received a lot of greetings on Twitter. One of the Twitterties even asked him to invest in stock market.

Another user commented that if he was playing Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan, he would have surely won the game.

Read some of the user's comments here:

Congrats, Lalit ! Aap ban gaye, Crorepati ! — Truthsayer (@a_truthsayer) June 19, 2017

Mishraji, Mishra community kah naam roshan kar diye aap. Jeoh. — Manish Mishra (@Manish23mishra) June 19, 2017

You deserve Salute ... Great prediction — मिहिर झा (@MihirkJha) June 19, 2017

Bhai aap mere liye ek lottery kharidoge Kya — Innov8 (@pliersnwires) June 19, 2017