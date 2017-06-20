close
This man predicted Ram Nath Kovind would be BJP's presidential candidate

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:57
This man predicted Ram Nath Kovind would be BJP&#039;s presidential candidate

New Delhi: Amidst the buzz surrounding the race for the 2017 Indian presidential elections, a self-proclaimed quizzer called Nitiksh Srivastava, who had accurately predicted Ram Nath Kovind, as the BJP's presidential candidate.

On Monday, after the BJP's national chief Amit Shah announced Kovind as its presidential nominee, Srivastava's Twitter news feed went into overdrive, as his prophecy came true.

A mediaperson on June 15 made a poll on Twitter in which she asked "who will be BJP's presidential candidate". 

In this poll, there was no option given, but  there was no name of Kovind but Lalit Mishra wrote in reply, "I think Bihar governor Ramnath Kovind may prove to be a dark horse".

After yesterday's announcement, Mishra received a lot of greetings on Twitter. One of the Twitterties even asked him to invest in stock market. 

Another user commented that if he was playing Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan, he would have surely won the game. 

Read some of the user's comments here: 

