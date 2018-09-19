हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam NRC

Those excluded from Assam citizens' list can file objections from September 25, says SC

The filing of claims and objections will continue for a period of 60 days until November 25.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the people whose name did not appear in the Assam citizens' list, can file objections starting September 25.

The second NRC draft in Assam, which was released on July 30, included names of 2.89 crore people, out of 3.29 crore applicants in Assam, leaving out names of nearly 40 lakh people.

On July 31, the court, while the hearing case, observed that the process of filing objections by those whose names were not listed in the NRC draft should be fair, and directed the Centre to prepare an SOP for claims and objections.

The NRC draft features names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens residing in the state of Assam before March 25, 1971.

Assam NRCSupreme CourtAssam citizens' list

