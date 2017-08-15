close
Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who have looted the nation and the poor are now not able to sleep peacefully.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:01
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who have looted the nation and the poor are now not able to sleep peacefully.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he also said that those who own "benami" properties were facing difficult times. 

"Soon after the Benami Act was implemented, the government has seized benami properties worth Rs 800 crore," he said.

He said his government had implemented the demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP) for military personnel after it had been kept pending for 30-40 years.

With IANS inputs

Narendra Modi Independence Day 2017 Blackmoney benami properties Red Fort India Delhi

