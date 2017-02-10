Those who talk of potato factories can't work for farmers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his potato factory remark and claimed that the Congress leader lacked understanding of issues faced by the farmers.

Addressing a poll rally in Bijnor, Modi said, “Some leaders want to make potatoes in factories. What can be expected from such leaders? They cannot work for the welfare of farmers, they don't know what farming is.”

Rubbing it in, the PM added: “There is this Congress leader known for his childish acts. If you Google, you will see the number of jokes on him. No other leader is the target of as many jokes as this Congress leader."

"Because of his acts, even senior Congress leaders prefer to maintain distance from him. But Akhilesh, you embraced him. Now I sincerely doubt your wisdom," said the Prime Minister.

Attacking the Congress-SP alliance, he said, “They start their election campaign sharing stage with a leader who has been looting the state's natural resources. Time to question the state government - what is the work that they have done for 5 years in Uttar Pradesh?”

Attacking SP's Yadav clan, he said, “There is a village in UP, Saifai. It is full of MLAs, MLCs and MPs. All in one family.”

The Prime Minister said change is in the air in UP and the people of the state do not deserve an inefficient state government that does not work for their wellbeing.

Wooing farmers, the PM said that the BJP will wave-off loans taken by small farmers, adding that the topmost priority will be given to ensure that ensure justice to the sugarcane farmers.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the issue of law and order in his bid to target the Samajwadi Party government.