Three decades of Bofors case – A timeline

New Delhi: The Rs 1,437 crore deal between India and the Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army was entered on March 24, 1986. The Swedish Radio on April 16, 1987 had claimed that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel.

Following is the chronology of events in the Bofors payoff scam

March 24, 1986: Government of India and Bofors enter into contract for supply of 410 units of 155mm Howitzer guns valuing Rs 1437.72 crores.

April 16, 1987: Swedish Radio broadcast alleged that the contract was awarded to Bofors due to payment of bribes to Indian officials.

April 20, 1987: Then Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assures the Lok Sabha that neither was any middleman involved in the deal nor were kickbacks paid.

Also Read - India signs Rs 5,000-crore deal with US for M777 lightweight howitzers

August 6, 1987: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up under B. Shankaranand to probe into allegations of kickbacks.

February 1988: Indian investigators visit Sweden.

July 18, 1989: JPC report presented to parliament.

November 1989: Rajiv Gandhi loses power as Congress defeated in general elections.

December 26, 1989: Then prime minister V.P. Singh's government bars Bofors from entering into any defence contract with India.

January 22, 1990: FIR lodged in the case.

February 7, 1990: First Letter Rogatory sent to Swiss Government.

February 17, 1992: Journalist Bo Anderson's sensational report on the Bofors payoffs case published.

December 1992: Supreme Court reverses a Delhi High Court decision quashing the complaint in the case.

January 29, 1993: Swiss authorities decide to take action on the Letter Rogatory received from India.

July 12, 1993: The Swiss Supreme Court dismisses appeals of Quattrocchi and other accused in the case against the decision to take action on the Letter Rogatory.

July 29/30, 1993: Quattrocchi leaves India and has not returned since then.

February 6, 1997: NBWs issued against Quattrocchi for the purpose of issuance of a Red Corner notice .

February 17, 1997: Red Corner notice issued against Quattrocchi.

March 1998: Quattrocchi files a writ petition in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the NBWs.

August 5, 1998: Quattrocchi`s petition is dismissed as his lawyer said that he is not willing to submit to the jurisdiction of Indian courts. Quattrocchi was in Malaysia at that time.

December 8, 1998: Second Letter Rogatory sent to Swiss Government for investigation into the transfer of amounts from Guernsey (Channel Islands) and Austria to Switzerland

October 22, 1999: Chargesheet filed against Quattrocchi

November 4, 1999: Cognisance taken by Special Judge.

November 5, 1999: NBW issued against Quattrocchi.

October 9, 2000: CBI files another chargesheet in the case

Early 2000: Quattrocchi approaches the Supreme Court for quashing of arrest warrant against him. Court asks him to appear before CBI for interrogation while protecting him from being arrested. Quattrocchi refuses to accept the order, saying his counsel misled the court.

March 18, 2000: Chadha comes to India to face trial.

July 29, 2000: Trial court issues "open non-bailable arrest warrants" against Ardbo.

September 4, 2000: Chadha moves Supreme Court for permission to go to Dubai for treatment. Supreme Court rejects plea a week later.

September 29, 2000: Hindujas issue statement in London saying funds received by them from Bofors had no connection with the gun deal.

October 9, 2000: CBI files supplementary chargesheet naming Hinduja brothers as accused in the Bofors gun deal.

December 20, 2000: Quattrocchi arrested in Malaysia, gets bail but is asked to stay within the country.

August 6, 2001: Former defence secretary Bhatnagar dies of cancer.

December 2, 2002: India`s request for extradition of Quattrocchi turned down by Malaysian Sessions court.

December 13, 2002: Malaysian High Court turns down India`s plea for extradition of Quattrocchi.

July 21, 2003: Letter Rogatory sent by India to UK seeking freezing of Quattrocchi`s bank accounts.

February 4, 2004: Court quashes all charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and bribery against other accused including Hinduja brothers under the IPC while exonerating Rajiv Gandhi and S K Bhatnagar who were dead.

March 31, 2004: Malaysian Supreme Court dismisses India’s extradition request of Quattrocchi.

May 31, 2005: Delhi High Court quashes proceedings and charges against the Hindujas and A B Bofors.

September 19, 2005: A Supreme Court lawyer, Ajay Agrawal moves apex court challenging HC order after CBI failed to file appeal in the mandatory 90 days. SC admits the appeal which is

pending.

January 11, 2006: Agrawal moves petition in Supreme Court saying Government has sent communication to authorities in United Kingdom for defreezing Quattrocchi`s account. However,

on the same date Quattrocchi`s account was allowed to be defreezed.

January 16, 2006: Supreme Court directs Centre and CBI to ensure that status quo in respect of freezing/money in accounts is maintained. Moneys were however withdrawn on the same day.

February 6, 2007: Quattrochi was arrested by the Interpol at Igazu airport in Argentina.

June 6, 2007: Federal court of first instance declined India`s request for extradition

April 2009: CBI withdraws Red Corner Notice against Quattrocchi.

October 2009: CBI seeks court`s permission to withdraw the case against Quattrocchi, saying his continued prosecution was "unjustified" in the light of various factors including the agency`s failed attempts to get him extradited.

October 2009: Agrawal files RTI application in CBI seeking documents relating to defreezing of account in London bank and also ground for withdrawing the case against Quattrocchi.

November 2009: RTI plea before CBI refused.

Dec 14, 2010: Court reserves its order on CBI plea for February 21, 2011.

Dec 31, 2010: Income Tax Tribunal ask IT Department to pursue case against Quattrochhi and Win Chaddha`s son to get the tax due from them.

Feb 9, 2011: Chief Information Commission slams CBI for withholding information.

Feb 10, 2011: Income Tax tribunal order brought to the notice of the Court which posted the matter for further hearing on February 21.

Feb 21, 2011: CBI says no change in its stand in the wake of Income tax tribunal order.

March 4, 2011: CBI court discharged Quattrocchi from the case saying the country cannot afford to spend hard-earned money on his extradition which has already cost Rs 250 crore.

April 24, 2012: Swedish police chief Sten Lindstrom reveals he was the Swedish Deep Throat, the key source of journalist Chitra Subramaniam-Duella`s source. He says no evidence of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi or Amitabh Bachchan in the Bofors pay-off scandal.

July 13, 2013: Quattrochi passed away.

July 14, 2017: The CBI said it can re-investigate the Bofors case only if the Supreme Court or the Centre orders it.

October 18, 2017: The CBI said it would look into the "facts and circumstances" of the Bofors scam mentioned by private detective Michael Hershmam, who alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government had sabotaged his investigation.

(PTI/IANS inputs)