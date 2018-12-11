हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

Three drown as boat capsizes in Yamuna river in Allahabad

The ill-fated boat was going from Sangam to the Mankameshwar temple when it suddenly capsized. 

Representational Image

Three persons were drowned in the Yamuna river in Allahabad on Monday evening as their boat capsized, police said.

Five persons are still missing while six persons were safely rescued. An official informed that the prima facie reason for the mishap was a hole in the boat.

There were fourteen persons, all from Maharashtra, in the boat when the incident took place. The ill-fated boat was going from Sangam to the Mankameshwar temple when it suddenly capsized. 

District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and other officials are camping at the banks, overseeing the rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident and has directed officials to ensure that proper treatment is given to those injured. 

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to rope in NDRF and SDRF teams to fish out for missing persons.

