'Thugs of Hindostan' release on anniversary of demonetisation a coincidence: Congress takes a sly dig at PM Narendra Modi

The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the second anniversary of demonetisation, which was announced on November 8, 2016. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi on microblogging site Twitter, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari pointed at the “coincidence” of the release of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ on the second anniversary of demonetisation.

The Congress leader tweeted, “Is it just a mere coincidence that on #2ndbarsinotebandi Thugs of Hindostan is being released. Bollywood is a very Mahurat savvy Industry to say the least.”

In a series of tweets, Tewari referred to the announcement by Prime Minister Modi on November 8, 2016 as a ‘Tuglaki Firman’, and also raised the issue of loss of 100 lives, allegedly due to the notes ban.

“On 8 Nov2016 @narendramodi announced Demonetisation alias Notebandi. It was an epic failure.Over 100 people died standing in bank queues. On second Barsi of This TUGLAKI FIRMAN please observe 2 minutes silence for martyrs of this folly,” Tewari tweeted.

The Congress party, on its official Twitter handle, alleged that the move of demonetisation was aimed at favouring “few crony capitalist friends of PM Modi”. The opposition party termed it as “a black day for our democracy and our economy”.

“The cost & #DestructionByDemonetisation was endured by every citizen of this country other than few crony capitalist friends of PM Modi. Demonetisation was a black day for our democracy & our economy,” said a tweet by Congress.

Earlier reports had said that the Congress party would observe November 8 as a “black day”.

In March, on the eve of five hundred days of demonetisation, the Congress had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'sheep' with 'harebrained idea'.

Taking to Twitter, the grand old party had shared, "Today marks 500 days of one of the greatest disasters in Indian history. On this day, we remember all those innocent people who lost their lives because of one person’s harebrained idea #DemoDisaster." In the accompanying image, the party had written, "#DeMonetisation reminds us of sheep who cheered when their leader promised them a blanket each. Till one sheep asked, 'Where will the wool come from?' - Merwyn Ferrao"