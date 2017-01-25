Tight seucrity in Delhi for Republic Day; anti-drone technology to prevent air attack by terror groups

Delhi: Vigil is tight in Delhi for Republic Day with thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel laying special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

As per a report in The Times of India, the entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

Intelligence inputs have said that terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air.

Also, special arrangements have been made at Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee will be witnessing nation's military might that will be on display.

Police is using anti-drone technology, a senior police officer was quoted as saying. He added that CCTV cameras and control rooms will monitor the feed from the cameras.

At the same time, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns.