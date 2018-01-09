Time right for India to amplify global influence: WEF chief says ahead of PM Modi's Davos visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Davos later this month, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab called upon India to play the right cards and amplify its economic influence across the world.

“The time is right for India to amplify its global influence and accelerate the development of robust and resilient economic, social and political foundations," said Schwab in an article.

“India will undoubtedly have a great role and influence in shaping our common future by enriching the global policy debate as well as assisting in designing and developing better policies for a prosperous world,” added the WED chairman.

India presents an image of promise and the remarkable pace of "bold and structural" reforms have boosted its macroeconomic fundamentals while enhancing long-term economic outlook, said Schwab.

The article, part of the WEF annual meeting, was retweeted by PM Modi:

PM Modi is expected to hard sell India as an investment destination at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos starting January 22. The theme of the meet is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

The meeting will be attended by 350 political leaders including over 60 heads of states and chief executives of top companies.

During his stay, PM Modi will meet the movers and shakers of the business leaders.

Briefing reporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said the Prime Minister will interact with global leaders and “inform them as how India is progressing”.

“This (Davos) has become a centre where top decision makers converge. So when prime minister goes there, you see a buzz around that. It will definitely help India to get inbound investment and portray India's real profile,” he said.

The Indian delegation will include Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Besides, Andra Pradesh chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would also participate in the WEF.