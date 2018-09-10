हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Bandh

Time to change this government will come soon: Manmohan Singh at Bharat Bandh rally

Manmohan Singh has questioned policies of the Modi government at the rally against rising petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Time to change this government will come soon: Manmohan Singh at Bharat Bandh rally
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once again took on the central government for what he claimed were BJP's faulty policies in the country. Speaking at a Bharat Bandh rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Monday, he said Lok Sabha elections next year will show what people at large feel about the current government.

Taking part in the rally called by Congress against soaring fuel prices in the country, Manmohan Singh took on PM Narendra Modi's policies since coming to power in 2014. "Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation. The time to change this government will come soon," he said.

With Manmohan Singh were senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav too were present. There are 21 parties supporting the call for bandh against the current spate of petrol and diesel price hikes.

Tags:
Bharat BandhManmohan SinghPM Narendra ModiPM Modipetrol pricesDiesel pricesFuel Prices

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close