Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's New Year Eve speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year's Eve on Saturday addressed the nation in a television broadcast. In his speech, he defended his government's decisions like demonetisation, developmental and welfare schemes for the poor as well as outlined the priority areas for 2017.

Here are the PM's top quotes:

1/ Time for politicians to let go of 'holier than thou' approach. They should now work to change the system.

2/ One thought vices of social life had become part of our being. But we must rethink after Nov 8. People of India have proved that honesty and truth matter a lot to them.

3/ According to data, only 24 lakh people in the country have declared that their salary is above Rs 10 lakh under Income Tax.

4/ There has been talk for simultaneous Lok Sabha/Assembly polls. Time has come for a debate on this.

5/ This is golden opportunity for the banking system. Banks should now keep poor/middle class at centre.

6/ Many poor don't have homes even now. Homes went out of reach of even middle class.

7/ The money that was outside the economic mainstream is back. Technology has helped.

8/ Youths who had turned to wrong path are returning in large numbers, if we remain vigilant we can save our children from returning to violence.

9/ It is known world wide that Naxalism, terrorism, counterfeit note business get help from blackmoney.

10/ The hardships that the countrymen have gone through will be a burning example of sacrifice for the bright future of our nation.