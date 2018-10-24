Top CBI officers probing case against Rakesh Asthana transferred 'in public interest'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

Top CBI officers probing case against Rakesh Asthana transferred &#039;in public interest&#039;

NEW DELHI: Top officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case against agency chief Rakesh Asthana have been transferred. Deputy SP CBI AK Bassi has been transferred to Port Blair as Deputy SP, Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and Additional SP CBI SS Gum has been transferred to Jabalpur and posted as CBI, ACB.

Apart from the two, other officers probing the case against Asthana who have been transferred are CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar.

All transfer orders taken 'in public interest' are to followed with immediate effect.

"Shri Manish Kumar Sinha. HoB/DIG, AC-III and BS&FC, New Delhi is transferred and posted as DIG/HoB, ACB. Nagpur in public interest. Accordingly, he stands relieved with effect from 24.10.2018 (FN). He is further directed to join his new place of posting immediately in public interest and relieve Shri Vijayendra Bidari from additional charge of ACB, Nagpur.

Shri Tarun Gauba, Range DIG & HoB, ACB, Chandigarh is transferred and posted as DIG/HoB, AC-Ill, New Delhi with immediate effect i.e. 24.10 2018 (FN).

Shri Jasbir Singh, DIG/HoB, SC-I shall hold additional charge of HoB, BS&FC, Delhi with immediate effect i.e. 24.10.2018 (FN).

Shri Anish Prasad, DIG/SU-I is posted as DD(Admn & Pers.) with immediate effect i.e. 24.10.2018 (FN), and accordingly he stands relieved from SU-I with effect from 24.10.2018 (FN).

Shri K.R. Chaurasia, DIG/HoB, EO-I shall hold additional charge of DIG/SU-I with immediate effect i.e. 24.10.2018 (EN).

Shri Ram Gopal, HoB, SCB, Chandigarh shall hold additional charge of HoB, ACB, Chandigarh with effect from 24.10.2018 (FN).

Shri Satish Dagar, SP, EO-Ill, New Delhi is transferred and posted as SP. AC-III, New Delhi with immediate effect i.e. 24.10.2018 (FN)," the CBI said in its order. 

