Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch video
New Delhi: In yet another shameful instance, a traffic police constable on Tuesday caught red handed taking bribe from a commuter in Shinde Ki Chhawani of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh .
The video posted by news agency ANI, shows uniformed traffic constable standing outside a shop, accepting money from a commuter in broad day light in exchange of letting off his vehicle.
As soon the incident came to light, the SP of the area has ordered a probe against the traffic constable.
However, this is not the first case, where a traffic cop has been caught taking monetary favours. Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal nabbed a cop accepting bribe at Gurthali Bridge in Doraha. He captured the entire video and forwarded it to Ludhiana police commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.
