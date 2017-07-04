Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch video

New Delhi: In yet another shameful instance, a traffic police constable on Tuesday caught red handed taking bribe from a commuter in Shinde Ki ​Chhawani of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh .

The video posted by news agency ANI, shows uniformed traffic constable standing outside a shop, accepting money from a commuter in broad day light in exchange of letting off his vehicle.

As soon the incident came to light, the SP of the area has ordered a probe against the traffic constable.

However, this is not the first case, where a traffic cop has been caught taking monetary favours. Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal nabbed a cop accepting bribe at Gurthali Bridge in Doraha. He captured the entire video and forwarded it to Ludhiana police commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

Watch video: