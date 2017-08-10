 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy seeks equal treatment to women in films, sports

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy on Thursday rued in Lok Sabha over alleged discrimination against women in the country, saying the fairer gender should be treated equally in all spheres of life, including films and sports.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 16:25
Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy seeks equal treatment to women in films, sports
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy on Thursday rued in Lok Sabha over alleged discrimination against women in the country, saying the fairer gender should be treated equally in all spheres of life, including films and sports.

Participating in a debate on the performance of sportspersons, Roy, herself a famous Bengali cine star, said women actors and sportspersons do not get their dues like their male counterparts even though they perform well and sought due recognition to women in all fields.

"In films, the hero gets more money than the heroine. In cricket, Sachin (Tendulkar), Sourav (Ganguly) get in crores (of rupees) while women cricketers get in lakhs," he said, amidst thumping of desks by the members.

Responding to Roy's remarks, union minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking on behalf of sports minister Vijay Goel, said he fully endorsed what she said.

"I full agree with what the Hon'ble member said," he said.

Rijiju also said the Prime Minister has set up an Olympic Task Force under which women athletes would be given due prominence.

TAGS

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi RoyLok SabhadiscrimationfilmsSportsUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

UP govt termed powder used for polishing furniture as PETN:...

World

Turkey detains Russian IS suspect 'planning attack on...

Malaysian accused of over 600 sex assaults against daughter
WorldAsia

Malaysian accused of over 600 sex assaults against daughter

Odisha

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in interior Odisha

Delhi

Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Chandrashekar...

World

Iran blogger flies in to Israel after deportation fears

World

US destroyer challenges China's claims in South China...

JD-U former party President Sharad Yadav says he is with Grand Alliance
India

JD-U former party President Sharad Yadav says he is with Gr...

AmericasWorld

Indian-origin activist places giant inflatable 'Trump...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans