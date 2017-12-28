From 'historic', 'flawed' to 'more injustice'; strong, mixed reactions to triple talaq bill

NEW DELHI: Politicians cutting across the political divide have reacted to the government's “historic” triple talaq bill passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill seeks to address the issue of gender discrimination suffered by Muslim women due to the prevalence of triple talaq in their community.

Here's how people have reacted to the bill:

1. Do not know why this government was in a hurry to pass the bill. SC banned Triple Talaq because it believed that a couple should get time for reconciliation. With this bill, it will be now a non-bailable offense, there'll be no chance of reconciliation. I had moved an amendment over compensation for Muslim women from government, but it was negated, said Congress leader Sushmita Dev.

2. It's a historic day, we are confident that it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Triple talaq bill.

3. Triple Talaq Bill will not give justice to Muslim women but will lead to more injustice. This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

4. This slogan 'Islam khatre mein hai' was used before independence to divide India and is now being used to divide society, poison is being spread. What is the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board? Who chose them to be community representatives? Union Minister M.J. Akbar on Triple talaq bill.

5. All of us are supporting this bill, but there are certain lacunae which should and can be rectified in the standing committee, we can sit together and sort out in a time bound manner: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

6. Like Supreme Court said dowry law was being misused and instant arrest must not be done, can we be confident that same will not be done in triple talaq cases? I think we need to discuss this: NCP leader Supriya Sule.

7. We must understand pain of Muslim women. Today morning I read news that a woman in Rampur was given talaq by her husband just because she woke up late. When Islamic countries have regulated provisions of triple talaq then why can't we a secular nation do it? We are not interfering in Shariat: Law Minister RS Prasad.

8. This bill is a historic step towards ensuring dignity for Muslim women. I thank all fellow Parliamentarians who have supported this bill, which will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women, said BJP president Amit Shah.

9. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said triple talaq bill stands for "triple victory: 1. Victory of Gender Equality! 2) Victory of Justice over Appeasement! 3) Victory of long fight of Muslim Women!"

10. People who run the Muslim Personal Law Board by remote control are the ones opposing it in the parliament: UP minister Mohsin Raza.

11. This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill: BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on triple talaq bill.

12. I don't think we can support it because they didn't made us understand how this criminality of triple talaq will benefit women. If someone is lodged in prison as a punishment for saying triple talaq, who will take care of his family: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on triple talaq bill.