Triple talaq bill in Parliament today: Chronology of events

NEW DELHI: A bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

August 22, 2017: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court by a 3-2 decision struck down the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq among Indian Muslims as unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and void in law.

May 18, 2017: After six days of historic hearing on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the triple talaq, the Supreme Court concluded arguments and reserved its verdict in the case.

May 11, 2017: The Constitution bench begins day-to-day hearing.

March 30, 2017: SC says these issues are "very important" and involve "sentiments" and says a constitution bench would start hearing from 11 May.

March 27, 2017: AIMPLB tells SC that these pleas were not maintainable as the issues fall outside judiciary's realm.

February 16, 2017 : SC says a five-judge constitution bench would be set up to hear and decide the challenge on 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy.

February 14, 2017: SC allows various interlocutory pleas to be tagged along with the main matter.

October 7, 2016: For the first time in India's constitutional history, Centre opposes in SC these practices and favours a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

June 29, 2016: SC says 'triple talaq' among the Muslims will be tested on "touchstone of constitutional framework".

March 28, 2016: SC asks Centre to file a copy of the report of a high-level panel on 'Women and the law: An assessment of family laws with focus on laws relating to marriage, divorce, custody, inheritance and succession'. SC also impleads various organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), as parties in the suo motu matter.

February 5, 2016: SC asks Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to assist it on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy.

October 16, 2015: SC bench asks CJI to set up an appropriate bench to examine if Muslim women face gender discrimination in cases of divorce while dealing with a case of Hindu succession.