Triple talaq bill violates fundamental rights of Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the government for introducing the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Owaisi said that the bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. He also claimed that the bill is not required as triple talaq is already illegal in the country.

The AIMIM leader also questioned how a victim would get compensation if her husband is sent to jail. Owaisi made the statement on the floor of the House as the government tabled the bill in Lok Sabha.

He had earlier given the notice to oppose the introduction of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill) 2017 in Lok Sabha.

The Bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, was tabled in Parliament by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

As pet the draft bill, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)