close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Triple Talaq victim threatens to commit suicide, appeals to PM Narendra Modi, Supreme Court for justice

A triple talaq victim from Uttarakhand has threatened to commit suicide if the system fails to assure her justice.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 09:08
Triple Talaq victim threatens to commit suicide, appeals to PM Narendra Modi, Supreme Court for justice

Dehradun: A triple talaq victim from Uttarakhand has threatened to commit suicide if the system fails to assure her justice.

The victim, who has been divorced by her husband, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court to get her justice, or else she would commit suicide.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar on Thursday concluded its hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq among Muslims after hearing parties including the Centre, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and various others for six days in summer vacation.

The court took note of repeated submissions of the AIMPLB and former Union minister and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who is assisting it in personal capacity, that triple talaq is not mentioned in holy Quran and is rather "sinful", "irregular", "patriarchal", "bad in theology" and "undesirable", but the court should not examine it.

Several Muslim women, who have claimed to be a victim of the 'patriarchal' practice, have appealed to PM Modi to get rid of the divorce system prevailing in the community.

TAGS

Triple talaqNarendra ModiSupreme CourtAll India Muslim Personal Law BoardAIMPLB

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi
Delhi

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi

&#039;Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir Bhutto murder case&#039;
WorldAsia

'Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here's how you can...

Mysterious &#039;cold spot&#039; an evidence of a parallel universe? Scientists say, yes!
Space

Mysterious 'cold spot' an evidence of a parallel...

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...
WorldAsia

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...

Haryana SHAMED again! Two women kicked, hit with brick by Sarpanch&#039; family members in Rewari – WATCH
Haryana

Haryana SHAMED again! Two women kicked, hit with brick by S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video