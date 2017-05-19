Triple Talaq victim threatens to commit suicide, appeals to PM Narendra Modi, Supreme Court for justice

Dehradun: A triple talaq victim from Uttarakhand has threatened to commit suicide if the system fails to assure her justice.

The victim, who has been divorced by her husband, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court to get her justice, or else she would commit suicide.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar on Thursday concluded its hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq among Muslims after hearing parties including the Centre, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and various others for six days in summer vacation.

The court took note of repeated submissions of the AIMPLB and former Union minister and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who is assisting it in personal capacity, that triple talaq is not mentioned in holy Quran and is rather "sinful", "irregular", "patriarchal", "bad in theology" and "undesirable", but the court should not examine it.

Several Muslim women, who have claimed to be a victim of the 'patriarchal' practice, have appealed to PM Modi to get rid of the divorce system prevailing in the community.