Tripura CM defends 'internet during Mahabharata' claim, calls critics 'narrow-minded'

New Delhi: Standing by his claim that internet and satellites existed during the Mahabharata era, Tripura CM Biplab Deb called those slamming him as 'narrow-minded.'

Deb had recently claimed, while speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, that the country had internet and satellites during ancient times. "How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," he had said. Defending it, he on Wednesday accused those who were questioning him. "Narrow minded people find it tough to believe this. They want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries. Believe the truth. Don't get confused and don't confuse others," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Deb, who is a former gym trainer and an active RSS worker, has been called out for after making the claims about origins of internet and satellites. Netizens, in particular, have had a field day taking jibes at him.



On the Kauravs whatsapp group:

Duryodhan: Bros, plz put a selfie on profile so i know who is who!

(99 oks) #Mahabharata #BiplabDeb — gamehunter (@gamehun29940207) April 18, 2018

I don't know these kind of people with this mentality should hold office more #BJP handed over them a state truly surprising first #YogiAdityanath now it's #BiplabDeb He might be true his ancestors may owned a mobile brand at that time #Biplab_Phones #TripuraCM #Tripura ???????? — Sachin Gp ??? (@sachinGp17) April 18, 2018

The 46-year-old Deb took oath as CM of the state on March 9 after BJP managed to upstage CPM - a party that had been in power for 20 years under Manik Sarkar. Sarkar - widely known as the country's most humble politician, had shifted to a one-room CPM guesthouse with his wife after giving up his official residence.