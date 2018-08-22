हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashish Khetan

Trouble brewing in AAP? Ashish Khetan says not involved in active politics

NEW DELHI: Months after resigning as the vice-chairman the (Aam Aadmi Party) AAP-led Delhi government’s think-tank, senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

“I am completely focused on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation,” wrote the journalist-turned-politician on the microblogging site.

The tweet has led to speculations over whether Khetan has resigned from the party.

Last week, in a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, senior leader Ashutosh resigned from the party citing personal reasons.

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/ revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/ requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/ all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks," Ashutosh said on Twitter.

