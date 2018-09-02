हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TRS rally

TRS public rally, live updates: Lakhs throng venue in Ranga Reddy district

While TRS is looking to highlight its achievements, rival parties are questioning why a significant amount is being spent on the rally when it could have been used for people's welfare.

ANI Photo

In what could potentially be the largest public rally by any political party in India, Sunday's Telangana Rashtra Samithi event in Ranga Reddy district has been attracting lakhs of people all day. The rally assumes even greater significance because there are talks in political circles that the state could have early elections.

Here are the live and latest updates from the rally:

* CM KC Rao arrives to a rousing reception:
 

 

* CM KC Rao is God?
 

 

* Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, as the rally is being referred to in Telangana, will see the main events beginning around dusk. 

* TRS flags have been put up all across Kongara Kalan village with some speculation that the number of people attending could be around 25 lakhs.

 

 

* CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will address people later today.

* News agency ANI reports that 19 roads across the state have been cleared for people coming in to attend the rally. There are special buses which are plying to bring in people.

* A total of 30 ambulances are on standby at the venue in case of any medical emergency. Huge LCD screns, sound systems and floodlights have also been placed at the venue.

* Even as TRS looks to highlight its achievements at the rally and could announce a number of sops. Rival parties too have come out to question the government with BJP's Ramchander Rao saying that electoral promises made remain unfulfilled. Even Congress'  V Hanumantha Rao flayed TRS for failing on a number of parameters like job creation.

TRS rallyTRSTelangana Rashtra SamithiRanga Reddy

