Truckers to go on indefinite strike across the country

The strike, starting from Friday, was called as the long pending demands of truck drivers were not addressed.

Image Courtesy: PTI

All India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite truck strike from Friday. Truck association suspended the booking of long-distance travel and announced to go on strike from Friday.

The association also brought forward certain demands they wished to be fulfilled. The demands include reduction of excise duty on diesel and the price of oil (diesel) to be increased/decreased on the interval of three months.

Drivers demanded the toll plaza be removed or mode of tax collection to be changed for the for the ease of commute. They urged e-way bill to be simplified as the liability on the transporter has increased.

The association also demands the removal of GST from third-party premium as the hike for the same has affected their business.

There are around 93 lakh trucks in India, out of which almost 33 lakh trucks travel inter-state on daily basis. They are essential for the movement of commodities and hence business is likely to be affected if the strikes go on for a few days. However, services for milk, vegetables and medicines will not be stopped.

