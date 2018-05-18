TS EAMCET results 2018 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by Friday evening

TS EAMCET results 2018: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is likely to announce the results of TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test) 2018 exam by Friday evening, May 18, on official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, there's been no official communication for the same. Some reports suggest that the TS EAMCET 2018 results could be declared on Saturday May 19.

Candidates who appeared for TS EAMCET 2918 are advised to check the official website regularly to keep a track of the latest developments

The JNTU had released the TS EAMCET answer keys 2018 on May 9, 2018. The 'Question Papers & Preliminary Keys' are still available on the official website.

How to check TS EAMCET results 2018:

Step 1: Go to official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Look for TS EAMCET results.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click sumbit

Results will be displayed on screen. Download and save the copy of results.

The TS EAMCET exam for agriculture related courses was held on May 2 and May 3 while for that of engineering entrance examination, the test was held from May 4 till May 7. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) holds the EAMCET examination for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the universities in Telangana. It must be noted that it is imperative for the students to login to their registered accounts and then check their answers from the OMR sheets.