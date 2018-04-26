TS SSC Results 2018, Telangana Class 10th SSC, board exam results 2018 to be declared on April 27; check bse.telangana.gov.in

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the SSC Class 10 Annual Examination Results 2018 on April 27, 2018.

According to reports, the Telangana Board SSC Class 10 Annual Examination Results 2018 will most likely be declared at 10 am on Friday. Once the results are out, students can check their results on the board's official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

The exam results will also be available on - results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com.

The TS SSC Class 10 exams 2018 were held from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The duration of the exams were three hours - from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy in order to check their results.

Here's is how you can check TS SSC Class 10 Results 2018:

1. Go to the official website of Telangana board - bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the relevant link

3. Enter required details

4. Click on submit

After submission of relevant details, the results will be displayed on the screen. The students are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About the TSEB

Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.