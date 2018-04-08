TV journalist shot at inside his residence by unidentified men in Ghaziabad, hospitalised

NEW DELHI: A journalist on Sunday evening was shot at by unidentified men at his residence in Ghaziabad. Journalist Anuj Chaudhary was immediately shifted to the hospital.

He works with Sahara Samay - a Hindi language 24/7 news channel owned by Sahara India Pariwar.

According to police, four to five unidentified gunmen riding two-wheelers went to Anuj Chaudhary's house in Rajapur locality in Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction around 6.15 pm. They fired six shots at Anuj, who was standing at the house entrance.

While two bullets hit him in the abdomen, two hit him in the right arm. They fled the spot, after which Ajay, who is Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh President, was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in the city.

His condition is said to be critical and has been taken for surgery.

"We are collecting closed-circuit television footage from the area. A team will be formed to arrest the culprits," SP City Akash Tomar said.

"We told Kavi Nagar Inspector Samarjit Singh that Rs 10 lakh had been paid to sharpshooters to eliminate Ajay, whose wife Nishi Chaudhary is a local councillor. However, the crime was committed even though the information had been passed on to authorities concerned," claimed Deepak Tomar, brother-in-law of the journalist.

