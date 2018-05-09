हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

Two BSF jawans martyred in IED blast in Imphal

 A loud explosion occurred near the BSF campus, possibly injuring many and killing two jawans at the location.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Imphal: At least two jawans of were martyred in an IED explosion triggered near a Border Security Force (BSF) sector headquarters in Koirengi campus here on Wednesday afternoon.

News agency ANI reported that a loud explosion occurred near the campus in the afternoon, possibly injuring many and killing two jawans at the location.

This is the second such incident in Imphal in two days. On Tuesday, local media reported that two hand grenades exploded near Hotel Imphal which injured a jawan from Assam Rifles. A police case was registered and the matter was being probed by local officials as well as Assam Rifles' officials.

