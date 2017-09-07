close
Two coaches of goods train derail near Khandala; third derailment today

Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Khandala on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 17:43
Two coaches of goods train derail near Khandala; third derailment today
Pic courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Khandala on Thursday.

Earlier, today two more trains went off the tracks - one in the national capital and the other in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra - within hours of each other.

The first derailment occurred around 06:25 am, when seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the tracks near the Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, in third such mishap in the state within a month.

As the train, which was coming from Howrah, went off the track, the rail traffic on the Chaupan-Singharauli route was disrupted.

Soon afterwards, the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge at 11:45 am as it was approaching the Delhi station, injuring one person and raising questions about the safety of passengers.

Even as the authorities and the passengers dealt with the aftermath of these two derailments, another news came, again from UP, that a fracture in the track was detected between Farrukhabad and Fatehgarh, minutes before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass.

Alert locals managed to get the Delhi-Kanpur Kalindi Express stopped before the damaged portion of the track, police officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

train derailmentRanchi-Delhi Rajdhani ExpressKhandalaShaktipunj ExpressJabalpurObra Dam stationChaupan-Singharauli route

