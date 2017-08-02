close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Two Indian naval sailors court-martialled, sentenced for sexual offence

The Indian Navy on Wednesday court-martialled two naval sailors after finding them guilty of sexual offences, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and 12 years respectively.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:12
Two Indian naval sailors court-martialled, sentenced for sexual offence
Representational image (Pic courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Wednesday court-martialled two naval sailors after finding them guilty of sexual offences, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and 12 years respectively.

A case of alleged sexual offence by these two sailors against minor girls had been reported a few months back.

The case was investigated in detail and a court martial was constituted. The court martial found both sailors guilty and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and 12 years respectively, and dismissed with disgrace from naval service.

The naval trial ensured safeguards including protection of identity of victims as per POCSO Act of 2012.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of the act, other details of the case are not being disclosed.

TAGS

Indian naval sailorscourt-martialledsexual offenceimprisonment

From Zee News

No reduction in troops at Doklam, peace at border prerequisite for smooth development of Sino-Indian bilateral relations: India
India

No reduction in troops at Doklam, peace at border prerequis...

Israel launches its first spatial environmental research satellite
Space

Israel launches its first spatial environmental research sa...

Delhi Metro crosses highest point at Dhaula Kuan
Delhi

Delhi Metro crosses highest point at Dhaula Kuan

GujaratIndia

After Congress, BJP approaches EC over withdrawal of NOTA i...

Islamic State claims mosque attack in Afghanistan&#039;s Herat
WorldAsia

Islamic State claims mosque attack in Afghanistan's He...

2016 US Presidential election: Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law
AmericasWorld

2016 US Presidential election: Donald Trump signs Russia sa...

Motorola launches special &#039;S&#039; series smartphones
Mobiles

Motorola launches special 'S' series smartphon...

North East

Govt committed to bring eastern states at par with western...

No decision yet on UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM terror group leader Masood Azhar: China
India

No decision yet on UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM terror grou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors