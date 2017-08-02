Two Indian naval sailors court-martialled, sentenced for sexual offence

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Wednesday court-martialled two naval sailors after finding them guilty of sexual offences, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and 12 years respectively.

A case of alleged sexual offence by these two sailors against minor girls had been reported a few months back.

The case was investigated in detail and a court martial was constituted. The court martial found both sailors guilty and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and 12 years respectively, and dismissed with disgrace from naval service.

The naval trial ensured safeguards including protection of identity of victims as per POCSO Act of 2012.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of the act, other details of the case are not being disclosed.